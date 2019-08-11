Running back Caziah Holmes of Cocoa (Fla.) High School has given an oral commitment to Penn State for a spot in the program’s class of 2020.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Holmes is rated four stars by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.com. He chose the Nittany Lions over a number of schools, including Florida, Florida State, Miami, Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.
Holmes is the 22nd player to commit to Penn State’s 2020 class and the first running back. The Nittany Lions are loaded at that position this season with sophomore Ricky Slade and true freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.