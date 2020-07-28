Penn State’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has confirmed that it will reduce salaries of its employees for the current 2020 year, a result of anticipated lessened revenue created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Centre Daily Times first reported the reductions Monday night, and quoted sources as saying the cuts would range from 5% for employees making $150,000 or less annually to 10% for those earning more than $150,000.
In a statement released after the Daily Times report was made public, the university’s athletic department said it had made the decision based on an analysis of its “budget and revenue shortfalls for the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“As a result of our analysis and based on our current financial circumstances, we made the difficult decision to make reductions in salaries across the department for this fiscal year,” the department said. “The savings generated by these reductions, as well as decreases in our operation budgets, will assist in minimizing our currently anticipated revenue shortfall for this year.”
The department declined comment on the scope of the reductions.
The Daily Times said employees received word of the pay cuts in a July 22 Zoom call. It also quoted sources as saying the department faces contractual issues with some coaches in having a percentage of their salary deducted, and would ask them to take a voluntary cut.
Head football coach James Franklin is the department’s highest-paid employee, scheduled to make $5.4 million this season, but it is unknown if he has agreed to a voluntary reduction.