Philly native Tyseer Denmark gets a chance to make his mark at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For Penn State wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, a Philadelphia native, the city’s famous brotherly love extends onto the football field at State College.

“The culture around here is super big, very family-oriented, very loving people,” Denmark said. “I really appreciate that from this program.”

Denmark, an Imhotep Charter alum, is charting his own path at Penn State, one that began with a coach who showed he cared. That figure was Penn State associate head coach Terry Smith, a Pennsylvania native who recruited Denmark to State College.

“Coach Terry always showed me love,” Denmark said. “Even though he was coming to school to recruit other guys when I was interested in a different school, he still showed me love, made sure I was in a good headspace.”

After helping Imhotep to a 15-0 record and a PIAA Class 5A title in 2023, Denmark enrolled at Penn State for his freshman season. The receiver saw just four games of action last season, tallying two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown as he maintained his redshirt.

Denmark didn’t play much in his first year on campus, but he knows that won’t stick. It takes determination to earn a starting role at Penn State, a trait Denmark has in his arsenal.

“I’m a competitor, and I know at our school, that’s what we preach. Physicality, toughness, and compete,“ Denmark said in February. “I compete every day to get the spot, to earn my spot.”

Part of Denmark’s toughness developed on the football field, but the true grit he possesses arose in his hometown.

“My toughness came from being where I’m from. Growing up in Philadelphia, it’s a tough place, so it molded me into being tough,” Denmark said. “You’re not going to always have the resources to do everything you want to do or need to do. You might not have the grass field or turf field to go work out, but you’ve got the grass out back to go do something.”

Entering the 2025 season, which begins Saturday with a home game against Nevada, Denmark’s toughness has created an opening. Penn State, ranked No. 2 nationally, has a trio of veteran receivers poised to start, but that hasn’t stopped Denmark from putting his head down and competing throughout camp.

“I see a great opportunity looking forward because I know how hard I’m going to work,” Denmark said. “It ain’t going to be easy. You’ve got to work for it. I know how hard I’m going to work for those opportunities I’m going to eventually get.”

Denmark’s determination to earn his place was prevalent throughout spring ball, summer workouts, and preseason camp, as the young wideout worked toward a starting role, even if that opportunity comes on special teams.

While limited in game action last season, the speedy receiver returned a pair of punts, including a 16-yard return against Maryland. Special teams coordinator Justin Lustig mentioned Denmark as a candidate to return punts this season, and if that’s the case, Denmark will happily oblige.

“Just having an open space, the ability to make guys miss, and just having fun. It’s super fun back there,” Denmark said. “I appreciate Coach Lustig, too. He’s always helping me and making sure I do the little things to help me get to where I am today.”

Penn State coach James Franklin sees a role for the young wideout as well. Franklin spoke highly of Denmark’s ability in April, saying the time is now for him to make plays.

“He’s got the ability to help us this year. We need him to help us this year,” Franklin said. “I’m proud of him. I think he’s got a bright future, but nobody cares. He’s a redshirt freshman. It’s time now. We need him to take that next step, and he is more than capable of being a big-time player in this league.”

Franklin said Monday that Penn State has six playable receivers, naming Denmark as one of those wideouts who could contribute in Week 1.