Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year, and running back Journey Brown are serving suspensions for violations of team rules, coach James Franklin has announced.
Franklin disclosed the suspensions during his Friday media session at Big Ten Football Media Days. He said both players, who were suspended after spring practice, may return to the team on Aug. 1, in time for the start of training camp.
The 6-foot-5, 264-pound Gross-Matos, a junior, ranked second in the Big Ten and 12th in FBS last season in tackles for loss with 1.54 per game, a total of 20 for the season. He also led the team with eight sacks.
Brown, a 5-11, 206-pound redshirt sophomore, played in eight games in 2018 but carried the ball only eight times for 44 yards, and caught one pass for nine. He is expected to compete for playing time in a young but crowded backfield this season.
Sophomore Micah Parsons, the Lions’ top tackler last season despite starting just one game, and senior Cam Brown have been named to the 51-man watch list for the Butkus Award, given to college football’s top linebacker.
Parsons, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten player last season, was in on 83 tackles last season, 48 of them unassisted. Brown ranked fifth on the Lions with 63 tackles.