‘Now is the right time for change.’ Penn State AD says a new coach can bring a national title.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the first time since 2014, there’s a change at the top of Penn State’s storied football program.

The Nittany Lions entered the 2025 season with national championship expectations, a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Drew Allar, and the No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press preseason poll. But after a 3-3 start — the worst six-game start for an AP top-two team since 1964 — the university decided a change was necessary and fired head coach James Franklin.

“James Franklin is a tremendous man, husband, father, mentor to countless student athletes, and a good friend who has always carried himself with dignity and represented Penn State with absolute class,” Penn State director of intercollegiate athletics Pat Kraft said Monday.

“That said, at Penn State, we hold all our programs to the highest standards in our shared pursuit of excellence. … Football is our backbone. We have invested at the highest level, and with that comes high expectations. Ultimately, I believe a new leader can help us win a national championship, and now is the right time for this change.”

Kraft called the decision “extremely difficult” saying it was one he did not take lightly. He said he will lead a national search for the program’s next head coach.

‘Not just a three-game thing’

Franklin, who spent nearly 12 seasons in charge in Happy Valley, was fired Sunday following the Nittany Lions’ 22-21 loss to Northwestern, the team’s third straight defeat. Franklin’s buyout, which Penn State athletics said it will cover, totals more than $49 million.

His 104 wins rank second in program history. He coached Penn State to a Big Ten championship in 2016 and made the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

But his record in big games — 4-21 against AP top-10 opponents — never aligned with the program’s overall success. And after winning just one trophy and making zero national championship appearances through 12 seasons, his time ran out.

“This is not just a three-game thing,” Kraft said. “Looking at where the program was and where we want to be, I just felt there was no other course. I felt it was time.”

After Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, Franklin’s family joined him in the media room at Beaver Stadium as he delivered possibly his shortest opening statement of the last 12 years.

Franklin’s departure isn’t the only consequence of Kraft’s decision. Penn State has lost several top recruits since Sunday. The program no longer holds any commitments in the Class of 2027, which includes five-star running back Kemon Spell, who withdrew his commitment after Franklin’s firing.

Kraft said recruiting will always be a pillar at Penn State. And he wants the program’s next hire to reflect that.

“Our next coach will be someone who embodies everything Penn State stands for: integrity, accountability, toughness, humility, and an elite motivator,” Kraft said. “We want someone who will attract elite talent, retain players in the [name, image and likeness] era, and make Penn State a destination.”

Terry Smith steps up

Associate head coach Terry Smith will serve as interim head coach. Jordan Lucas will take over Smith’s role as the team’s cornerbacks coach.

Smith, a third-generation Penn Stater, played wide receiver from 1988-91. He ranks in the top 20 in program history in receiving yards (1,825), receiving touchdowns (15) and receptions (108).

And now, he gets an opportunity to lead the Nittany Lions.

“All I want to do is help Penn State be successful and win,” Smith said. “I’m sitting in this press conference because we didn’t win enough, and whatever I can do to help this place win is what I’m willing to do.”

Smith said he was “stunned” upon hearing the news of Franklin’s firing. Franklin hired Smith as the team’s cornerbacks coach in 2014 and promoted him to associate head coach in 2021.

The Aliquippa, Pa., native praised Franklin for taking Penn State out of a dark era but said now is his time to push the program forward.

“We need to stick together. Keep the standard to standard,” Smith said. “Nothing changes when it comes to the expectation. We need to get back to enjoying football, being tough, gritty, and passionate.”

Kraft called Smith, who has served as Penn State’s defensive recruiting coordinator for 12 seasons, “an elite recruiter.” He said Smith will “absolutely” be under consideration for the full-time role.

“Terry is a proud Penn Stater. He helped build this program as both a player and a coach, and he understands what it means to wear the blue and white,” Kraft said. “I am confident he will pour his heart and soul into this role.”

Smith’s head coaching debut comes at a critical stretch. The Nittany Lions travel to Iowa for a prime-time clash with the Hawkeyes on Saturday (7 p.m., Peacock). After a bye week, they’ll face No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Indiana.

Even though the program’s CFP hopes are all but gone, half the season remains. Smith wants the team to return to “enjoying the game of football,” and Kraft plans to assist him in those efforts.

“I’m going to help Terry do everything he can to run the table,” Kraft said.