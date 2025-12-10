Reports: Penn State not retaining Jim Knowles, who’ll join Tennessee as defensive coordinator

After one season as Penn State’s defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles will not be retained on new head coach Matt Campbell’s staff, according to several reports. The news was first reported by On3.com. But the 60-year-old defensive coordinator already has a new job lined up.

According to CBS Sports, Knowles, a Philly native and St. Joseph’s Prep alum, will become Tennessee’s new defensive coordinator. Knowles spent three seasons at Ohio State before joining the Nittany Lions earlier this year. Now he’ll direct the defense at a third school over three seasons.

Penn State made Knowles the highest-paid coordinator in college football history with a three-year, $3.1 million deal on the heels of a national championship with the Buckeyes. He replaced Tom Allen, who departed for Clemson. Knowles’ unit at Ohio State was No. 1 in the country in yards allowed per game (254.6), points allowed (12.9), second in first downs allowed per game (15.1), and third in passing yards (167) and rushing yards per game (87.6).

The longtime coordinator was viewed as the critical piece to help the Lions get over the hump this season in the College Football Playoff. That did not happen as Penn State’s defense took a significant step back compared to previous years. The Lions finished 34th nationally in total defense (334.3 yards), 37th in points allowed (21.4 points), and 72nd in rushing yards allowed per game (150.8). The defense also ranked 92nd in third down percentage (.416).

Knowles has been a defensive coordinator at the Football Bowl Subdivision level since 2010. He spent eight seasons with Duke in that role before joining Oklahoma State in 2018. He spent four seasons in Stillwater before becoming the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator in 2022.

Tennessee moved on Monday from defensive coordinator Tim Banks, who was Penn State’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2016-20. Banks spent five seasons as the Volunteers’ defensive coordinator, but he struggled in 2025 as the defense ranked 88th in total defense (395.5 yards) and 93rd in scoring (28.8 points).

On3.com reported earlier this week that Campbell’s defensive coordinator at Iowa State, Jon Heacock, would join him in Happy Valley, but it’s unclear if he will be in the same role at Penn State. Heacock spent all 10 years running the Cyclones defense under Campbell.