Penn State picked up three oral commitments to its class of 2020 when three-star recruits Joseph Johnson, Parker Washington, and Tyler Warren pledged their allegiance to the Nittany Lions in a span of less than 24 hours.
Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback out of Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, Va., announced his commitment Tuesday evening via Twitter.
247Sports ranks Johnson, who chose Penn State over N.C. State and Texas A&M, among others, as the ninth-best player in Virginia.
Washington, of Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, joined Johnson in tweeting his commitment late Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound wide receiver, who is ranked by 247Sports as the 58th-best player in Texas, got creative with his announcement by including a video in which he tells Penn State receivers coach Gerad Parker that he intends to be a Nittany Lion.
Warren, who attends Atlee High School in Mechanicsburg, Va., committed early Wednesday afternoon. 247Sports lists the 6-foot-5, 223-pound Warren as an athlete, rated as the 16th-best player in Virginia. Warren’s decision came nearly two months after he decommitted from Virginia Tech.
The three new additions give coach James Franklin 19 commitments in the Nittany Lions’ class of 2020.