ARLINGTON, Texas –– It usually takes a couple of plays for Journey Brown to get comfortable in a game. He likes to read the defense, read his keys and identify blitzes.
But when he touched the ball for the first time in the Cotton Bowl, it only took a matter of seconds for him to get going. He bounced off one Memphis defender, stiff armed another, carried a third for about from about the 15-yard line to the 5-yard line and then finally crossed the goal line with a fourth defender on his back.
“After the first couple hits, that’s when I got my feet wet and took off,” Brown said after Saturday’s game.
That run felt good for Brown –– not just because it jump started his career day at AT&T Stadium, but it was a message to all of the critics that called him just a speed running back when he got to Penn State.
“To get proof that I’m a balanced back, it feels good,” Brown said. “People thought I was just a runner, but I feel like I’ve been showing that I can do it all. I take a lot of pride in it.”
His first carry of the day was the only one that had people on social media comparing him to Marshawn Lynch, but Brown still looked a lot like an NFL running back as he racked up 202 rushing yards on 16 carries, finding the end zone twice in the game as the Nittany Lions won by a final of 53-39.
The Meadville, Pa., native’s second rushing touchdown was a lot easier than his first. It was the first play of Penn State’s third drive of the second quarter and Brown took the handoff from Sean Clifford, made one jump cut to the right and saw nothing but green grass in front of him.
“You could’ve fit dang near the whole blimp through that thing,” Brown said.
But even though Brown had two impressive touchdown runs and set a Penn State record for rushing yards in a bowl game, winning Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP in the process, the happiest he was on Saturday afternoon was when he was on the sidelines cheering on his teammates.
“I feel like a proud mother,” Brown said of watching his teammates. “I play through them. Just to be able to play with these guys, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
All season long, people criticized the Nittany Lions use of four-man rotation at running back and while there were plenty of inconsistent performances and some other bumps and bruises along the way, all four players kept their heads up the entire time. That’s the reason why all four of them were able to have some form of success in the win over Memphis.
“At the end of the day you can’t really pout about how many touches you get because you gotta make plays when your number is called,” Noah Cain said. “If you do that, everything else will take care of itself.”
Brown’s day speaks for itself, but Cain finished with 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Ricky Slade broke off a handful of big runs and Devyn Ford found the end zone for the third time in his freshman season.
“Our room could’ve went sideways quick,” Cain said. “But everybody stayed positive, even when things might not have went somebody’s way.”
The Nittany Lions as a team finished 396 yards on the ground against Memphis. It was only the second time all season they rushed for over 300 yards. The only other time was in the season opener against Idaho, an FCS team.
“We were playing bully ball,” Slade said. “We knew we were bigger than them on offense so we just used that to our advantage.”
Saturday’s performance was truly a special one for the Penn State running back room. Brown finished with the second most rushing yards in a New Year’s Six bowl, coming just 28 yards shy of Ezekiel Elliott’s 230-yard performance in the Sugar Bowl almost five years ago, while Cain set a program record for rushing touchdowns in a season by a freshman.
“That was we planned on doing the whole year,” Brown said. “A lot of people doubted us, told us that it was going to be one [guy], we were going to break apart or someone was going to leave. But we’re a tight knit group. We leave the egos. Once of us eats, we all eat. We showed that today.”
As of right now, all four of Penn State’s scholarship running back will return next season. None of them have any plans to transfer.
It’s nothing like in recent years when Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders were dominant lead backs. They leave their egos at the door and make plays when their name is called.
The Saquon and Sanders era is over and the LawnBoyz era is well underway.
“I feel more confident in those guys than I do almost in myself,” Brown said. “That’s just how close we are. I’m not afraid to tap my helmet. There’s no drop off for the LawnBoyz.”