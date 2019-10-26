But, with all that being said, I just don't think Michigan State has enough talent –– on either side of the ball –– to stick with Penn State. There's rain in the forecast for Saturday's game –– I don't think anyone needs a reminder of what happened the last time these two teams played in East Lansing –– but I think the Nittany Lions will survive another road game in the Big Ten and head into their second bye week sitting at 8-0.