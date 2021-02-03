Davon Townley Jr., a defensive end from Minneapolis, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to attend Penn State, becoming the 16th member of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 signing class.
Head coach James Franklin signed 15 players during the early period on Dec. 17. Seven of those players have enrolled for the spring semester. Franklin also received commitments from five players in the NCAA transfer portal.
- New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich wants to revitalize Penn State’s offense with an up-tempo attack
- Former Penn State star Shaka Toney impresses NFL scouts at Senior Bowl while working out at two positions
- Penn State quarterback Will Levis, Sean Clifford’s backup for much of the 2020 season, says he will transfer
Townley, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, was rated four stars by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He also gave serious consideration to Minnesota, and other offers came from Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State, Indiana and Boston College.
“They never stopped recruiting me,” Townley said in an interview with Rivals. “The opportunity to play in the Big Ten and play at a major program like Penn State, it was too great of an opportunity to pass up.”
Townley was primarily a basketball player early in his career at Minneapolis North High School, but began taking football seriously in his junior year. Rivals ranked him the No. 2 player in Minnesota, while 247Sports and ESPN had him at No. 3.
Townley is the second defensive lineman among Penn State’s signees. Franklin had mentioned that improving depth on the defensive line would be a priority, and the Nittany Lions picked up two more linemen in the transfer portal.