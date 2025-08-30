No. 2 Penn State dominated Nevada in its season-opener. This is what stood out

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A pair of first-time Nittany Lions stood out on offense, and a senior duo headlined a dominant defensive showing as Penn State defeated Nevada, 46-11.

Beaver Stadium looked different Saturday, as West Shore Home Field signage was etched between the 20 and 30 yard lines and temporary bleachers were retrofitted on the stadium’s east side. The on-field product, however, looked no different than last year, as Penn State (1-0) opened the season with a resounding win.

Allar’s accuracy

Drew Allar’s last pass before Saturday’s contest resulted in a season-deciding interception in Penn State’s 27-24 loss to Notre Dame last January. His revenge tour started with a bang seven months later, carving up Nevada’s defense for 217 passing yards.

Advertisement

The senior connected with Southern Cal transfer Kyron Hudson on a 31-yard touchdown late in the first half to give Penn State a commanding 27-3 halftime advantage. Allar completed 22 of his 26 pass attempts, an 85% completion percentage, before he was relieved by redshirt freshman quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer in the fourth quarter.

Allar, who Franklin said looked faster and more explosive this offseason, utilized his speed on several occasions against the Wolf Pack. After rushing for 446 yards in 2024, Allar rushed six times for 20 yards on Saturday, including a long of 11 yards.

Durant, Dennis-Sutton shine

After the departure of All-American pass rusher Abdul Carter, it was Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant’s time to lead Penn State’s defensive line — and lead they did.

The duo combined for a tackle for loss on the opening drive before Dennis-Sutton announced his presence with a punch that pried the ball from the grasp of Nevada running back Ky Woods and into the hands of Penn State corner A.J. Harris, who celebrated with his teammates as the Wolf Pack’s promising opening drive stalled in Nittany Lions territory.

After a 13-play, 69-yard touchdown drive capped by Nick Singleton’s one-yard rush, Durant trotted onto the field to do what he does best: stop the run and rush the passer. Instead, he turned into a defensive back, dropping back and intercepting Chubba Purdy’s pass before returning it inside the 10-yard line.

Dennis-Sutton forced another fumble in the third quarter. He finished with five tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles.

The new wideouts

Penn State’s receivers caught zero passes in the team’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Notre Dame last January. After James Franklin added a trio of veteran receivers via the transfer portal, those numbers looked different on Saturday.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki wasted no time getting his newest weapons involved. Hudson was targeted four times on the opening drive, catching a pair of passes for 19 yards. Trebor Peña took a hand-off for 13 yards and a first down on his first touch as a Nittany Lion en route to an opening-drive touchdown.

Hudson finished with six receptions for 89 yards and a score. Peña caught seven passes for 74 yards.

Troy transfer Devonte Ross caught one pass for four yards in limited action. Franklin said the speedy receiver dealt with some “bumps and bruises” during summer camp.

Running backs run it back

Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 2,258 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. After some deliberation, the duo returned to State College and started their senior campaigns with a purpose against Nevada.

Singleton tallied a pair of one-yard touchdowns, including the game’s opening score. Allen found paydirt with a 12-yard scamper in the second quarter. He finished with 43 yards on eight carries.

Up next …

Penn State continues its homestand against Florida International University next Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network).