Penn State football has four players named to the preseason AP All-America team

After Penn State earned the No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press preseason poll last week, the Nittany Lions’ talent continues to be recognized.

The AP preseason All-American teams were revealed on Monday with Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton, offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, and defensive tackle Zane Durant each named to the first-team. Running back Kaytron Allen was named second-team All-American with an all-purpose designation.

Singleton continues to rack up the preseason awards and offseason accolades after rushing for a career-best 1,099 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns (12 rushing, five receiving) last season.

The Shillington, Pa., native was also named to the Doak Walker (most outstanding running back), Maxwell (most outstanding collegiate player), and Walter Camp (most outstanding player in college) award watch lists recently, and was ranked No. 19 in The Athletic’s “Freaks List,” an annual list of the top players who are “the strongest, fastest, most physical players in college football.”

Ioane, the Nittany Lions’ starting left guard, was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, which awards the best interior lineman in college football. Last season he surrendered just one quarterback hurry and zero sacks across 497 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Durant, an explosive defensive linemen, finished with 42 tackles (11 for losses) and three sacks in 16 starts last season and also made an appearance on The Athletic’s “Freaks List” at the No. 8 spot. He, too, has received some attention on award watch lists, landing on the Nagurski trophy (given to the best defensive player in college football), Bednarik (top defensive player in college football), and Outland trophy preseason lists.

Allen, who has split carries with Singleton throughout his Penn State career, finished last season with his first 1,000-yard rushing season (1,108) and eight rushing touchdowns. The Norfolk, Va., native was also named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell preseason award watch lists as well.

All four players were part of Penn State’s impressive 2022 recruiting class, which Durant calls “the best recruiting class ever, man.”

Penn State opens the season with Nevada at Beaver Stadium on Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., CBS3).

