Jordan Stout, who handled kickoffs last season for Virginia Tech, announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Penn State.
The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Stout will be able to play right away since he was a walk-on with the Hokies. It is expected he will compete for the placekicking and kickoff jobs in training camp. He will be a redshirt sophomore this season.
“Thank you to the coaches at Penn State for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity,” Stout wrote Saturday night on Twitter. “Can’t wait to see what my future holds in Happy Valley.”
Stout kicked off 71 times for Virginia Tech in 2018 and 60 of them went for touchbacks. His 84.5 percent mark in touchbacks ranked fourth, according to the Tech website.
Penn State ranked 84th in kickoff return defense last season and 37 of its 84 kickoffs went for touchbacks.