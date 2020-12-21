“That was one thing that I addressed the team on, just talking about how the last thing I’m going to do in times of adversity and times where your team needs you the most is just turn your back and say, ‘We’ll catch them next year.’ That’s just not how I was raised. So it’s just taking every day with a grain of salt and trying to be 1-0 each day, find a way to improve and making sure that you’re holding your teammates accountable to the standard.”