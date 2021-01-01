Mehki Flowers, a two-way player for Steelton-Highspire High School near Harrisburg, announced Friday on Twitter that he had made an oral commitment to Penn State.
Flowers, who is considered a consensus 4-star recruit, selected the Nittany Lions from a field of 10 finalists which included Arizona State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Rutgers, Nebraska and Georgia Tech. He is rated a top-five recruit in Pennsylvania rankings by both Rivals and 247Sports.
“I’m coming home … WE ARE!” Flowers wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Flowers plays wide receiver, defensive back and linebacker for his high school, which won the 2020 PIAA Class A championship. He scored 23 touchdowns during the season.
Flowers is the eighth member of Penn State’s recruiting class of 2022. All have a 4-star ranking which has moved the Nittany Lions up to the No. 2 national team ranking by Rivals and 247Sports. Five of the recruits are from Pennsylvania, ranked anywhere between No. 3 and No. 11 by Rivals, and No. 4 through No. 12 by 247Sports.