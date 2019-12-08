Penn State accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 against Memphis, its sixth straight bowl in the six seasons that James Franklin has been head coach.
The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, serving as a preliminary to the College Football Playoff semifinals later in the day.
The Nittany Lions had hoped that Wisconsin’s 34-21 loss to Ohio State in Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game would put them in the Rose Bowl. But the bowl committee followed the final College Football Playoff ranking where the Badgers finished No. 8 and the Lions No. 10, giving Wisconsin the trip to Pasadena against Pac-12 champion Oregon.
The Lions, who finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and 7-2 in the Big Ten, will be playing in their 50th bowl game in program history, tied for ninth all-time with Ohio State. Their 29 bowl victories are tied for fourth with Oklahoma and Texas, and their .612 percentage (29-18-2) is seventh in bowl history.
Penn State is 2-3 in bowl games under Franklin, having lost 27-24 last season to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Its last bowl victory came in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl where it defeated Washington, 35-28.
The Tigers (12-1), No. 17 in the final CFP ranking, earned the automatic bowl bid to the top Group of 5 team after winning the AAC championship Saturday with a 29-24 victory over Cincinnati. It is their first New Year’s 6 bowl game in program history.
The Nittany Lions will be playing Memphis for the first time in program history. Their last game against an AAC team came in 2016 when they defeated Temple, 34-27.
This will be Penn State’s fourth appearance in the Cotton Bowl but its first since Jan. 1, 1975, when it defeated Baylor 41-20. The Lions tied Southern Methodist, 13-13, in 1948 and beat Texas, 30-6, in 1972.