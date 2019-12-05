Three Penn State players -- sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth, senior guard Steven Gonzalez, and redshirt sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler -- were named second-team All-Big Ten in both the coaches’ vote and the media vote, the conference announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Freiermuth is among the FBS leaders in touchdown catches by a tight end with seven and has 41 catches for 468 yards. Hamler, who also made All-Big Ten honorable mention as a kick returner, has 53 receptions for 858 yards and 8 scores.
The 6-4, 341-pound Gonzalez has made 41 starts in his career, the most of any player on the roster.
Making honorable mention in both the coaches vote and the media vote were quarterback Sean Clifford, center Michal Menet and offensive tackle Will Fries. Running back Journey Brown made the media’s honorable mention list.
Both the coaches and the media named punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Jake Pinegar as honorable mention.
The Big Ten revealed the all-conference team for defense on Tuesday. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Micah Parsons were named first team by the coaches and the media, and Parsons was named the conference’s linebacker of the year.