Penn State will open the delayed 2020 football season on Oct. 24 at Indiana, and will host Ohio State in its home opener the following Saturday, according to the Big Ten schedule announced Saturday.
The decision announced Wednesday by the conference to restore football allowed for an eight-game schedule – four home and four away – followed by a ninth game during the week of the Dec. 19 Big Ten championship game.
The Nittany Lions, who were ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press pre-season top 25 poll, will host Maryland on Nov. 7. The remainder of the schedule has the Lions playing at Nebraska on Nov. 14, home versus Iowa on Nov. 21, back-to-back road games Nov. 28 at Michigan and Dec. 5 at Rutgers, and Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Dec. 12.
The schedule does not include a bye week, which means a cancelled game would not be rescheduled. Penn State vice president of athletics Sandy Barbour said that should a team not be able to field enough players for a game, it will be ruled a no-contest.
The game against Ohio State, which came in at No. 2 in the AP pre-season rankings, is the marquee matchup of the season. The winner is expected to have the advantage in the race for the East Division title and a berth in the championship game.
The Nittany Lions last defeated the Buckeyes, 24-21, in 2016, their only win in their last seven games against their rival to the west. They went on to win the Big Ten championship, but finished fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot out of a shot at winning the national championship.
Penn State will make its first trip to Nebraska since 2012. Its other scheduled crossover game is against Iowa, the fifth straight year the two teams will meet. The Nittany Lions have won the previous four games.
Another crossover game comes during Big Ten championship week. If the Lions do not qualify for the title game, they will play the team that finished in the same position in the West Division.