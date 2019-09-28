Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) showed no signs of rust from its off week, and its young players reacted to the loud environment by overwhelming the Terps (2-2, 0-1) on both sides of the football. In the first half alone, the Nittany Lions scored on six of their seven possessions in taking a 38-0 lead while piling up 383 yards of total offense and 19 first downs.