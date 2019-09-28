COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- After being outscored, 104-6, by Penn State the last two seasons, Maryland really felt like it was time to turn the tables on its neighbors to the north.
The Nittany Lions responded early and often: Not quite.
With Sean Clifford throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, the 12th-ranked Lions rolled to a 59-0 victory over the Terrapins in their Big Ten opener before a sellout crowd of 53,228 at Maryland Stadium.
Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) showed no signs of rust from its off week, and its young players reacted to the loud environment by overwhelming the Terps (2-2, 0-1) on both sides of the football. In the first half alone, the Nittany Lions scored on six of their seven possessions in taking a 38-0 lead while piling up 383 yards of total offense and 19 first downs.
For the game, Penn State had 619 total yards.
Clifford stayed poised in his first road start. He completed his first nine passes and finished 26-of-31 for 398 yards and the three scores. He also ran for an 8-yard touchdown on the Lions’ first play from scrimmage after an interception by linebacker Jan Johnson and two penalties against Maryland.
Clifford threw scoring passes of 58 yards to KJ Hamler, 15 yards to Nick Bowers, and 37 yards to Journey Brown. In the case of the Hamler and Brown scores, Clifford fired short passes to each and the receivers showcased their speed to get to the end zone.
After coming into the game just 7-of-30 (23.3%) in third-down conversions, which ranked 127th out of 130 FBS teams, Penn State went 5-of-5 in the first half, and extended the streak to 7-of-7 before it missed.
Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions defense limited the Terps to 94 yards on 35 plays in the first half and intercepted Josh Jackson twice, including a pick by Tariq Castro-Fields at the goal line that snuffed out Maryland’s only scoring drive.
The Terrapins finished with 128 total yards and went without a touchdown against the Lions for the third consecutive year.
The Lions played much of the game without linebacker Micah Parsons, their second-leading tackler, who was ejected in the first quarter for targeting.
Penn State needed less than 5 ½ minutes to take a 14-0 lead. After his TD run, Clifford faced a third-and-9 on his next possession and threw a 10-yard pass to Hamler, which the speedy redshirt sophomore took all the way for the score.
Maryland responded with a 14-play drive, moving from its 25 to the Penn State 11, but Castro-Fields ended the threat by intercepting Jackson. The Lions responded with an 11-play march sparked by a 40-yard pass from Clifford to Dan Chisena, and Ricky Slade capped the drive with a 4-yard scoring run.
The Nittany Lions didn’t take their foot off the gas the rest of the half. Clifford’s ninth straight completion was his 15-yard scoring pass to the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Bowers, who powered into the end zone.
Clifford threw an interception on his next drive but he came back with a 25-yard scramble on third down to keep alive an 88-yard drive that ended with a short pass that Brown took and raced down the right sideline for a 37-yard TD. Jake Pinegar’s 21-yard field goal on the final play of the half made it 38-0.
Penn State’s first scoring drive of the second half went 94 yards with Bowers rumbling 55 yards after taking a short pass from Clifford. Brown finished up with his second TD, a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter.
Clifford was lifted after that drive, replaced by redshirt freshman quarterback Will Levis, who ran in for touchdowns of 5 and 8 yards in the fourth quarter.