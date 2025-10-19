Despite a surprising slide, Penn State doesn’t intend to play scared under interim coach Terry Smith

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State didn’t play scared in its 25-24 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Interim head coach Terry Smith, who took over after James Franklin’s dismissal last Sunday, trusted his first-time starting quarterback in a hostile environment. He allowed Kaytron Allen to be a workhorse running back. He went for it on several fourth downs, including one at his team’s 40-yard line.

Most importantly, he showed confidence in a group searching for some confidence itself amid an emotional coaching change and a three-game slide.

His team repaid that trust against the Hawkeyes (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten), enough to earn a chance to win late. But Ethan Grunkemeyer’s fourth-down heave fell incomplete, and so did the Nittany Lions’ comeback bid.

Smith asked his players to leave it all on the field. His message was well received.

“I think our guys played hard. I think our guys left it out there,” Smith said. “They gave everything they had. There was no one who didn’t give great effort. We just have to execute.”

Penn State (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) fell under .500 for the first time since 2021, the same year it last lost four straight games.

Emptying the clip

Under Franklin, Penn State stuck to a script. It played the same players, no matter their production, and rarely gambled on fourth down or in end-of-half situations.

Saturday showcased Smith’s differing approach, one that asked his team to “empty the clip.”

Penn State converted two fourth downs on its first scoring drive and later attempted two more. Its offense aggressively pushed to score at the end of the first half rather than worrying about handing its opponent an extra possession, which Franklin admittedly did against UCLA earlier this season.

“We knew coming into the game we wanted to be aggressive,” Smith said. “You’re on the road at night in a place like this. You have to come to win. You can’t try to just lose your way into victory.”

Smith played several players who rarely, if ever, saw action through the first six games. Notably, Koby Howard and Jaxon Smolik, who both had not played since Sept. 13.

Howard, a true freshman wide receiver, caught a 14-yard pass in the opening quarter for his first collegiate reception. Smolik, Penn State’s speedy backup quarterback, ran several option plays, an added element to Andy Kotelnicki’s offense. He finished with four carries before exiting with an injury and returning with an air cast on his left arm.

Smith also relied heavily on Allen, who entered Saturday tied in total carries with Nick Singleton despite averaging nearly three more yards per carry. Against Iowa, Allen rushed a career-high 28 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Singleton rushed six times for 15 yards, both season lows.

When Smith assumed the interim title, he said no one would question his team’s effort. That included Allen, who refused to quit amid Penn State’s four-game slide.

“I’m all about playing football for my team,” Allen said. “I would never quit on my team, never quit on anybody. That’s just who I am. Whatever I start, I gotta finish.”

Getting used to QB1

Grunkemeyer’s inexperience showed in his first collegiate start.

In a hostile environment, his antsy feet led to rushed decisions. And against the nation’s No. 8 scoring defense, his two interceptions proved costly.

The redshirt sophomore completed 15 of his 28 pass attempts for 95 yards. He pushed Penn State to midfield on its final drive, but couldn’t march further.

“Not good enough,” Grunkemeyer said. “We lost the game, so [we’ve] got to get better and learn from it.”

His biggest blunder came late in the first half when he tossed a third-down pass off Luke Reynolds’s facemask and into an awaiting Iowa defender’s grasp. The Hawkeyes followed with a touchdown to take the lead. Smith said Grunkemeyer forced his throw to Reynolds but praised his overall performance.

“I thought [Grunkemeyer’s] game was solid,” Smith said. “I thought he managed the line of scrimmage, the calls at the line of scrimmage and handled the crowd.”

It wasn’t all bad for Grunkemeyer, who led two 10-play scoring drives and completed five straight passes in the second quarter.

Up next...

Penn State gets to regroup on a bye week before its road clash with No. 1 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) on Nov. 1.

