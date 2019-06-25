Penn State received its fifth commitment since Friday to its recruiting class of 2020, getting a pledge Tuesday from linebacker Tyler Elsdon of Frackville, Pa.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Elsdon, who plays at North Schuylkill High School, made his announcement on Twitter.
“Since the age of 5, I have been playing football in my hometown,” he wrote. “Home is where I learned to love the game and everything it has to offer. With that being said, I am honored, blessed and extremely grateful to announce that I will be staying home and will be committing to Penn State University.”
Rated three stars by 247Sports and Rivals, Elsdon spent the last two weekends at Penn State camps. He told Rivals he left Happy Valley on Saturday with an offer and wasted little time in accepting, choosing the Nittany Lions over West Virginia, Louisville and Vanderbilt, among other schools.
Elsdon’s commitment is the 13th to Penn State’s class of 2020. Since Friday, the Lions also have gained pledges from wide receiver Jaden Dottin of Suffield, Conn.; junior college defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown of Trenton; defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah of Harrisburg, and defensive end Coziah Izzard of Hyattsville, Md.