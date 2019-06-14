Two high school teammates who had committed to Penn State’s class of 2020 have announced that they have withdrawn their commitments and will reopen their recruitment.
Aaryn Parks, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound guard, made his announcement on Wednesday and 5-11, 165-pound cornerback Joshuah Moten revealed his change of heart on Thursday. The two players, both rated four stars by 247Sports, attend National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md.
Parks and Moten each used Twitter to disclose their intentions.
“I feel as though I made my decision off of emotions and locked in too early without giving other universities an equal opportunity to recruit me,” said Parks, who committed to Penn State on April 25. “Penn State will continue to be a top choice on my list of schools I am interested in. But as of right now, my recruitment is 100 percent back open.”
Moten, who gave his pledge to Penn State on Feb. 2, thanked head coach James Franklin and his staff for extending an offer but said, “I think I pulled the trigger too fast.
“I didn’t equally give some of the universities that have been recruiting me an equal chance,” he said. “So I will be decommitting from Penn State University and opening my recruitment up all the way.”
The Nittany Lions saw another player flip his commitment earlier this week, when offensive tackle Grant Toutant announced he committed to Ohio State.