Clifford is one of the unquestioned leaders of this team, but his confidence appeared to be shot after throwing an interception and losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown for the second straight week. Clifford threw his sixth interception of the season in Nebraska territory on Penn State’s first possession, leading to a short field and a Cornhuskers field goal. Two possessions later, Clifford was in the clutches of safety Deontai Williams for a sizeable sack when Williams punched the ball out of his hands, scooped it up, and went 26 yards for a touchdown.