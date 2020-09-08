Ken Talley, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker/defensive end from Northeast High School, announced Tuesday he has made an oral commitment to Penn State for its freshman class of 2022.
Talley, who is rated four stars by ESPN.com, 247Sports and Rivals, announced his commitment in a Twitter video, choosing the Nittany Lions over his two other finalists, Arizona State and Tennessee.
“Growing up in North Philadelphia, man, it ain’t easy, especially for the block I come from, 26th Street,” Talley said in the video. “I was forced to make it out. I was forced to have a way to play sports.”
One of Talley’s coaches during his career at Northeast was Deion Barnes, a former Penn State defensive end who is now a graduate assistant with the Nittany Lions.
ESPN.com rated Talley 103rd in the class of 2022, No. 16 at his position and No. 4 in Pennsylvania.
Talley is the sixth player to commit to the Penn State class of 2022 and the third from the state.