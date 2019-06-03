Olu Fashanu, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., announced Monday on Twitter that he has orally committed to Penn State.
Fashanu gave the Nittany Lions his pledge after visiting the campus during the weekend. He chose the Lions over Florida, Michigan, and Ohio State, and also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State, Michigan State, and Oklahoma.
“I am 100% committed to The Pennsylvania State University,” he said on Twitter.
Fashanu, a consensus four-star recruit, is rated the No. 28 offensive tackle in the nation by Rivals and No. 32 by 247Sports. He is the sixth offensive lineman in Penn State’s Class of 2020 among the 12 players who have committed thus far.