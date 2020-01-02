Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he will return for his senior season with the Nittany Lions.
Castro-Fields tied for the team lead this season in both interceptions with two and passes broken up with eight. In 12 starts, his 52 tackles were sixth on the Nittany Lions.
“The NFL has been a dream of mine since I was 5 years old,” Castro-Fields said in a statement. “After discussing with my coaches and my family, I have decided to put this dream on hold and return to Penn State for my senior year.”
Castro-Fields said he and his teammates have “unfinished business to take care of and our unique brotherhood is something I’m not ready to relinquish.” He also said receiving his degree was “extremely important.”
Castro-Fields is the fourth NFL draft-eligible player to announce his return to the Lions in 2020. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, center Michal Menet, and tackle Will Fries all committed last month to another season. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and wide receiver KJ Hamler have declared for the draft.