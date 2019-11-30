With first-team quarterback Sean Clifford not dressed for the game because of some nagging injuries, redshirt freshman Will Levis made his first collegiate start and showed some moxie running the football, finishing with 108 yards on 17 carries with a long dash of 49 yards. As he showed against Ohio State, the 6-foot-3, 229-pound Levis ran with no regard for his own body, smashing into linebackers with abandon and gutting out a pair of first downs on fourth-down calls. Through the air, Levis completed 6 of his first 12 passes for 32 yards before finding Jahan Dotson deep for a 44-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. He also threw one interception, a 50-50 ball to the goal line in which 5-foot-10 defensive back Tre Avery outfought Penn State’s 6-2 Daniel George for the pick. Penn State also had a 100-yard rusher in Journey Brown, who gained 103 yards in 16 carries with three TDs.