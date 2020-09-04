Drew Shelton, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle from Downingtown West High School, announced Friday he has made an oral commitment to Penn State for its freshman class of 2022.
Shelton, rated four stars by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.com, had more than 20 offers. He selected the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Florida, Minnesota, Stanford, Oregon and Virginia Tech, among others.
- Penn State’s James Franklin criticizes Big Ten’s timing and process of canceling 2020 football season
- Reports: Big Ten committee discusses a 2020 football season starting Thanksgiving weekend or in January
- Penn State’s athletic department reports one positive COVID-19 result out of 268 athletes’ tests
Shelton announced his decision on Twitter, stating “I’M STAYING HOME! #WEARE22”
He is the fifth player to commit to Penn State’s class of 2022 and the fourth four-star player. He is rated the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania by Rivals and ESPN, and No. 4 by 247Sports.