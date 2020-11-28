The Penn State defense, which had given up more than 30 points in each of the first five games, came up strong after Will Levis’ 2-yard run put the Nittany Lions (1-5) up, 27-17, midway through the fourth quarter. First, the unit had to withstand a disheartening call when Shaka Toney was called for illegally batting the football after tapping a Michigan fumble to teammate Jayson Oweh, turning a Penn State recovery into a first down for the Wolverines. However, the Lions got the ball back four plays later on a fourth-and-1 when Toney pulled 243-pound quarterback Joe Milton short of the line, and linebacker Ellis Brooks kept him from going forward. Despite the protestations of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, the officials marked Milton short, giving Penn State the ball back with 5 minutes, 37 seconds to play, and the visitors ran out the clock.