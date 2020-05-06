Penn State head coach James Franklin said Wednesday he would be flexible in doing anything possible to make sure there is a football season in 2020, but stressed the importance of listening to the scientific experts to determine how to create a safe and healthy environment for it.
Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Franklin said resuming football is “a complicated issue.” He felt college football could learn some lessons from whatever Major League Baseball or the NFL decide to do, but he said the No. 1 factor will be what scientific experts say.
“I’m a believer in science,” he said. “I’m a believer in medicine and listening to the experts. Our decisions have to be based on that. What are the experts saying, the scientists? What are the doctors saying? What can we do to create the best, safest, healthiest environment we possibly can? That’s No. 1.
“I know how important football is, not just to our football program but this university and to the community and the businesses and all the people in the state of Pennsylvania. I know what football does across the country from that perspective. So I’m confident that we’re going to find a way to make this thing work. I am hopeful that we’re going to find a way to make this thing work, but never at the expense of what’s in the best interest of health and student welfare.”
Franklin also addressed the different scenarios that have been mentioned about playing a 2020 season, whether it’s playing without fans or shortening the season.
“For me, I’m just open and flexible to doing whatever we possibly can to make it work because I think if we don’t make it work, there’s going to be major impacts across the board,” he said. “You have to be open to any of these scenarios because at the end of the day we’ve got to find a way to make it work and we can as long as everybody is going to be safe and healthy.
“That could be shortened seasons. That could be a full season. That could be a full season with no fans. That could be a full season with partial fans. We have to have an open mind to whatever this is going to look like, and go back and trust the experts.
“We have experts on Penn State’s campus that are doing a phenomenal job for us. We have that at a conference level as well and then obviously nationally, all the way up to our government.”