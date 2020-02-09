Penn State head coach James Franklin announced Saturday that John Scott Jr. had been hired as the Nittany Lions’ new defensive line coach.
Scott replaced Sean Spencer, who left Penn State after six seasons to become the new defensive line coach of the New York Giants.
Scott, who played his college football at Western Carolina, spent last season as defensive line coach at South Carolina. He coached the defensive line at Arkansas in 2017 and 2018.
He was on the staff of the New York Jets for two seasons, serving as defensive quality control assistant coach in 2015 and assistant defensive line coach in 2016. He also coached at Texas Tech (2013-14) and at Georgia Southern (2010-12), where he coached one season with current Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry.
“John’s diverse accomplishments separated him from the rest of the candidates throughout the hiring process,” Franklin said in a statement. “In addition, his long-standing relationship with Brent Pry … ensures he’ll hit the ground running as we enter spring ball.”
Scott said he has known Pry for 20 years as a player, graduate assistant and position coach.
“I can’t wait to work with Coach Pry and the defensive staff,” Scott said. “He has definitely had an impact on my career. I can’t wait to get rolling with the defensive line and continue to build on the tradition they have established.”
Scott is the fourth new assistant to be hired by Franklin since the end of the 2019 regular season.
Franklin also announced added titles for three of his assistant coaches:
Special teams coach Joe Lorig, also outside linebackers coach.
Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen, also co-offensive coordinator.
Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, also run game coordinator.