Still, the fans want to see the program take a step or two up. The Lions went 9-4 in 2018 after back-to-back 11-win years and were swept by all three of their chief Big Ten East Division adversaries – Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. And that begs the question: Will they be looking up at the Buckeyes and the Wolverines yet again this season, and even the Spartans, too?