Nick Elksnis, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end from Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Fla., announced on Twitter that he has withdrawn his commitment to Penn State for the recruiting class of 2021.
“After much thought, prayer, and conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and will be opening my recruiting,” Elksnis wrote Sunday.
The decision by Elksnis, rated at three stars by 247Sports and Rivals, has reduced to two the number of high school players who have orally committed to Penn State’s 2021 class.