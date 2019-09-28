The bye week gave the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback, who is notoriously hard on himself, a chance to look at as much tape as he possibly could, “probably more than in a game week,” he said. “The study worked – he threw for a school record 287 yards in the first half and finished with a career-high 398. “I was just breaking down every little thing I could. I was breaking down my incompletions, when I threw to the left, when I threw to the right, scrambling. Third down was a big emphasis.” Clifford was on target all night, connecting on his first nine passes, two for touchdowns. And while the Lions continued to have trouble clicking on deep shots, some short passes were able to go for big gains – 58 yards to KJ Hamler, 55 yards to Nick Bowers, 37 yards to Journey Brown.