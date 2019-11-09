Jimmy Christ, an offensive tackle from Dominion High School in Sterling, Va., announced Friday night on Twitter that he had made an oral commitment to Penn State’s class of 2020.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Christ made his disclosure several hours after decommitting from Virginia. He originally had committed to the Cavaliers in April, apparently to join his older brother, Tommy, who is a defensive tackle there.
Christ, who is rated four stars by Rivals and three stars by 247Sports, received about 40 scholarship offers, among them Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Florida and Clemson. Rivals ranked him the No. 3 prospect in Virginia and the nation’s No. 22 offensive tackle.
Christ, the 28th recruit to Penn State’s 2020 class and the sixth offensive lineman, is believed to have been the mystery recruit that Lions head coach James Franklin hinted at on his Thursday night radio show. By NCAA rules, Franklin is not allowed to name any recruit publicly until he signs his national letter of intent.