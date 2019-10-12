IOWA CITY, Iowa – At the end of a week that featured a letter from a Penn State alum who was critical of co-captain Jonathan Sutherland and sharp reaction from the rest of the Nittany Lions, junior safety Lamont Wade summed up his feelings during the team’s warmups before Saturday night’s game against Iowa.
“Chains, Tattoos, Dreads, and ‘We Are,’ ” read the words printed in blue on Wade’s white T-shirt.
A video on Twitter later showed a member of the football program collecting the T-shirts.
Wade, considered one of the more outspoken players on the Nittany Lions football team, and his teammates did not like the letter that was made public on Monday. The letter, from Dave Petersen of Johnstown, Pa., criticized the dreadlocks that Sutherland sports and called them “awful hair” and “disgusting and certainly not attractive.”
Penn State players responded via Twitter Monday night and Tuesday, but Wade took issue about the description that the players were “fired up” about the letter.
“It was very disrespectful, just blatant disrespect,” he said during a Wednesday conference call. “It was not like we really care about that stuff because we don’t at all. It’s just the fact that there’s these people out here that have those ideas about us and what we do out there, and we’re not always put in the best light.
“I wasn’t fired up. We’re more than football players. We’re not just football players that are going to just sit there and be quiet and take everybody’s crap. But it’s going to be no distraction or nothing like that. We’re going to get our work done this week.”
Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin read a statement at his Tuesday news conference praising Sutherland and noting how football brings people together and “embraces differences.” Sutherland, a redshirt sophomore safety, called the letter’s message “degrading” but added that he forgave the writer.