Penn State’s football program has received an oral commitment from three-sport Malvern Prep athlete Lonnie White Jr. for its freshman class of 2021. White originally pledged to play baseball at Clemson.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound White, of Coatesville, announced his decision Thursday on Twitter, thanking Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and his coaching staff “for the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the nation.
“Most of all, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity to further my athletic and academic career at Penn State,” he said.
White received an offer from Penn State just last month, one of more than 20 to play football. He chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse, among others.
White is rated three stars by 247Sports and two stars by Rivals. A quarterback and wide receiver for Malvern Prep, he is expected to be a wide receiver for the Lions. In an interview with 247Sports, he said he’d also like to play baseball at Penn State “if it’s not too much.”
White is the 12th player to commit to Penn State’s 2021 class.