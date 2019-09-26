Penn State at Maryland prediction:
Both teams enjoyed last week off, so each has had plenty of time to prepare some new tricks that its opponent has yet to see on tape.
The biggest question is how Penn State’s young players will deal with the noise and the environment being on the road for the first time this season. Making his first start on the road, quarterback Sean Clifford must stay composed. The Nittany Lions need to do a better job of sustaining drives, getting to the quarterback and not giving up big plays on third-and-long.
Maryland has had plenty of time to recover from its surprising loss at Temple and its rushing game, led by Anthony McFarland, will be a handful for a Lions team that gave up 28 rushing yards total to Idaho and Pittsburgh, but 184 yards to Buffalo.
This will go down to the wire.
Prediction: Penn State 31, Maryland 28