ESPN’s popular College GameDay will make its eighth visit Saturday to Penn State before the nighttime Michigan matchup. It will be the 19th time overall that the GameDay crew will be at the site of a game involving the Nittany Lions. … The Big Ten announced that the Lions’ Oct. 26 game at Michigan State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC. … Punter Blake Gillikin was named the conference’s special teams player of the week for his performance at Iowa, where he placed five of his seven punts inside the Hawkeyes’ 20-yard line and averaged 42.1 yards per punt.