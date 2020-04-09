Penn State picked up its first oral commitment for the freshman class of 2021 on the defensive side of the football Thursday when safety Jaylen Reed of Detroit announced his decision to go with the Nittany Lions.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Reed, who attends Martin Luther King, the same high school that produced Penn State safeties coach Tim Banks, revealed his choice in a video on Twitter, saying, “This was a 40-year decision, not a three-year one.”
Reed was rated at four stars by both 247Sports and Rivals. He is considered the No. 10 high school safety prospect in the country by both recruiting websites.
Reed, Penn State’s fourth overall commitment in its 2021 class, chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Southern California, and other schools.
It’s the second straight year Penn State received a commitment from a Detroit area defensive back. Current freshman Enzo Jennings pledged to the Lions last year.