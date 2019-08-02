Penn State has received a pair of oral commitments, one for its class of 2020 and the other for 2021, but lost a 2021 pledge when four-star wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced he was decommitting and reopening his recruitment.
Malick Meiga, a 6-foot-3, 188-pound wide receiver who plays at Cegep du Vieux Montreal, is the Nittany Lions’ 21st commitment to the 2020 class and their fourth wide receiver. Rated three stars by 247Sports and Rivals, he also considered Louisville, Syracuse and West Virginia before deciding Thursday on Penn State.
Tight end Nick Elksnis of Jacksonville, Fla., made his commitment to the Class of 2021 Wednesday on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is rated four stars by 247Sports and three by Rivals.
Elknis later became Penn State’s only commitment to date for 2021 after Thornton, of Baltimore, announced Thursday on Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment “to explore and weigh all my options.” He said the Nittany Lions “will always stay in the picture.”