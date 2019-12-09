Theo Johnson, a tight end from Windsor, Ontario, gave an oral commitment Monday to become part of Penn State’s 2020 high school recruiting class.
The 6-foot-6, 242-pound Johnson made the announcement at his high school.
Johnson, rated at four stars by both 247Sports and Rivals and ranked as the No. 3 or No. 4 tight end in the class, chose the Nittany Lions over his other three finalists, Georgia, Iowa, and Michigan. He made his official visit in October during the “White Out” game against the Wolverines.
Johnson is the 28th member of Penn State’s class of 2020, which will be signing national letters of intent on Dec. 18, and its second tight end. He is expected to enroll at the university in January.