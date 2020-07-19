Jamari Buddin, an outside linebacker from Belleville (Mich.) High School, has given an oral commitment to Penn State for the freshman class of 2021.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Buddin is rated four stars and ranked as the No. 8 prospect in Michigan by both 247Sports and Rivals. He was reported to have received 20 college offers, including those from Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Florida State.
Buddin, who announced his commitment Friday with a video on Twitter, is the 13th player to commit to the Nittany Lions’ class of 2021 and the fourth from Michigan.