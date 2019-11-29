After a stretch of five games against ranked teams out of the last six they’ve played, the Nittany Lions get themselves a breather. Rutgers has had just an awful year, firing head coach Chris Ash after the season’s fourth game, watching quite a few of its regulars enter the transfer portal and keeping everyone in suspense in their search for a new head coach.
It’s probably going to be a name-the-score type of game, with the Lions maybe playing redshirt freshman Will Levis more than usual starter Sean Clifford at quarterback and getting a lot of backup players into the game.
The Scarlet Knights have one of the Big Ten’s best punters in Aaron Korsak (43.7 yards per punt), which will help them with field position. But the Lions have far more weapons everywhere.
Penn State 45, Rutgers 10
-- Joe Juliano
The Nittany Lions couldn’t have asked for a better cakewalk to end the 2019 regular season. Rutgers might be one of the worst Power 5 teams I’ve seen in recent years, and even though Sean Clifford is going to be a game-time decision the Penn State offense should have no problem breaking out of the funk it’s been in over the last few games.
Saturday will also be a time to honor a few key members of the Penn State program as the seniors will play their final game in Beaver Stadium. Cam Brown, Jan Johnson, Blake Gillikin, Steven Gonzalez and Garrett Taylor (just to name a few) have all played key roles in bridging the gap between the Trace McSorley-Saquon Barkley era and this next era of Penn State football that hopes to have even more success.
Penn State 52, Rutgers 14
-- Tyler King