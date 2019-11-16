The Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) saw a 27-14 lead trimmed to three points after Peyton Ramsey’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 10 minutes, 45 seconds to play. After taking over at their own 25, the Lions proceeded to milk nine minutes off the clock with an 18-play drive that was capped by Sean Clifford’s 1-yard run on fourth and goal with 1:44 remaining. The Lions converted two third downs and a pair of fourth downs during the drive. Sixteen of the 18 plays were runs, including 11 in a row after Pat Freiermuth caught a 15-yard pass from Clifford to get the ball down to the Indiana 33. The drive included backup quarterback Will Levis, who ran on back-to-back plays on third and fourth downs, picking up three yards for a first down at the 21. Journey Brown, who gained 100 yards in 21 carries, also had some big runs during the drive.