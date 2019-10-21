Wide receiver Liam Clifford, the younger brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, has made an oral commitment to play with the Nittany Lions.
Clifford was one of two players who committed to head coach James Franklin and his staff for the incoming class of 2021 during Penn State’s “White Out” weekend. Offensive lineman Nate Bruce of Harrisburg High School also pledged to the Lions.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Clifford, who attends St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati as his brother did, also had offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Duke, and Kentucky. He is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in Ohio by Rivals, and is rated three stars by Rivals and 247Sports.
“Couldn’t be happier,” Sean Clifford wrote on Twitter about his brother committing to Penn State. “So proud to call you my brother. Made a great decision to join the family.”
Bruce, who also has a three-star rating from Rivals and 247Sports, chose the Lions over Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Rutgers, among other schools.
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler, who caught six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday night’s win over Michigan, was named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week.
Hamler, a redshirt sophomore, totaled 186 all-purpose yards for the game, including 6 rushing yards, 65 yards on kickoff returns and 7 yards on punt returns. His 4-yard run with less than 2 minutes to play earned a first down and enabled Penn State to run out the clock.