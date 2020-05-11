The Nittany Lions also had five players selected in last month’s NFL draft: defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina Panthers) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (Denver Broncos) in the second round, cornerback and former St. Joseph’s Prep star John Reid (Texans) in the fourth round, and linebacker Cam Brown (New York Giants) and defensive tackle Robert Windsor (Indianapolis Colts) in the sixth round.