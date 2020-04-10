Penn State received oral commitments Friday from three more high school players for its freshman class of 2021, including twins from Detroit’s Cass Technical High.
Kalen King, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback, and 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker Kobe King became the second and third players from Detroit to give their pledges to the Nittany Lions in a 24-hour period. Later they were joined by wide receiver and defensive back Zakee Wheatley of Severn, Md.
All three players made their announcements on Twitter.
The King brothers chose Penn State over Wisconsin and Michigan, and Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State and Arkansas were in the mix earlier. Kalen King is rated four stars by both 247Sports and Rivals and is considered the No. 10 high school senior in Michigan. Kobe King has a three-star rating and ranks No. 13 among Michigan prospects.
The 6-2, 180-pound Wheatley, a four-star recruit who attends Archbishop Spalding High School, selected the Nittany Lions over a group of schools that included Notre Dame, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Maryland and Virginia. He is considered the No. 12 prospect in Maryland by Rivals and No. 15 by 247Sports.
Penn State, which had three commitments for 2021 between Oct. 19 and March 26, picked up four over a 24-hour period, with the first Thursday being 6-foot, 190-pound safety Jaylen Reed of Detroit. The Nittany Lions jumped to 12th overall in the Rivals team rankings and No. 13 on 247Sports’ list.