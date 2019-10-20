STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State was hanging on for dear life against Michigan on Saturday night after taking a 21-0 lead, and the Beaver Stadium “White Out” crowd of 110,669 was gasping for air while praying that their seventh-ranked Nittany Lions could hold on.
Somehow, they did. The Lions’ offense generated a 53-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to KJ Hamler early in the fourth quarter, and the defense mounted a goal-line stand that left the Wolverines 3 yards short of the tying touchdown to secure a 28-21 victory.
The Nittany Lions improved to 7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten, and looked to rise again in the polls after undefeated No. 6 Wisconsin was upset by Illinois.
Clifford threw three touchdown passes – two to Hamler – and ran for a fourth while completing 14 of 25 throws for 182 yards. Hamler had a big game with six catches for 108 yards, and gained 4 yards on a third-down rush that earned the Lions a first down and allowed them to run out the clock.
Clifford hit tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 17-yard touchdown and ran in from 2 yards out to give Penn State an early 14-0 lead, and found Hamler for 25 yards midway through the second quarter for a 21-0 lead. But the Wolverines (5-2, 3-2) came back on a pair of 12-yard runs by freshman Zach Charbonnet to close the gap to 21-14 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lions regained a two-touchdown advantage on Clifford’s 53-yard bomb to Hamler less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, but Michigan got the score back to within seven on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Shea Patterson on fourth down with 8 minutes, 48 seconds to play.
After Penn State went three-and-out, the Wolverines took over at the Lions 47. Patterson hit Nico Collins on fourth down to keep the drive alive and move the ball to the Penn State 21. A 10-yard pass from Patterson to Erick All gave Michigan a first-and-goal at the 7.
The Wolverines got to the 3, where Patterson threw incomplete on third down. On fourth down, Patterson was rushed by Yetur Gross-Matos and threw into the end zone to Ronnie Bell, but the pass was broken up by safety Lamont Wade with 2:01 remaining, and the Lions ran out the clock.
The Nittany Lions got on the scoreboard first, thanks to two perfectly thrown passes by Clifford. First the redshirt sophomore found Jahan Dotson down the left sideline for 37 yards to the Wolverines 17. On the next play, Clifford went to the right side to Freiermuth in the end zone for the touchdown.
On Penn State’s next possession, a 44-yard run by Ricky Slade touched off a 64-yard drive. Clifford ran for 10 yards on a third-and-8 to get the ball to the 8, and two offside penalties against Michigan moved the ball to the 2. Clifford took it in from there.
An interception by Tariq Castro-Fields put the Lions back in business at their own 49, and the Clifford-to-Hamler connection worked twice – once for 18 yards to the Michigan 32, and later on a 25-yard pass to the speedy sophomore in the left portion of the end zone.
That made the score 21-0 with 7:22 left in the first half, but the Wolverines answered with a 75-yard drive for their first points of the night. Patterson found Collins for 30 yards to get them into Penn State territory.
An apparent touchdown was called back because of an ineligible-man-downfield penalty, but a pass-interference penalty against Penn State gave Michigan the ball at the 12, and Charbonnet went over the right side for the touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-7.
The Lions stalled offensively after going up 21-0, gaining 29 yards and making one first down on their next five possessions, all of them ending with punts.
The Wolverines closed to 21-14 late in the third quarter on Charbonnet’s 12-yard run. The freshmen gained 45 yards on five carries on the drive.