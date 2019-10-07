The Penn State “White Out” game Oct. 19 at Beaver Stadium against Michigan will begin at 7:30 p.m. with 6ABC televising, the Big Ten announced Monday.
The game will mark the fourth night game in their first seven contests for the Nittany Lions, ranked 10th this week with a 5-0 record going into Saturday night’s game at No. 17 Iowa. The Lions last met Michigan at home in a “White Out” game in 2017, capturing a 42-13 victory.
In last season’s “White Out” game, Penn State lost, 27-26, to Ohio State.